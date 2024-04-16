News & Insights

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM (ESGE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

April 16, 2024 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (Symbol: ESGE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.39, changing hands as low as $31.08 per share. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average: iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ESGE's low point in its 52 week range is $29.1199 per share, with $33.6703 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.18.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

