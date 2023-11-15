iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ESGD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: ESGD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.32, changing hands as high as $71.39 per share. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESGD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ESGD's low point in its 52 week range is $64.43 per share, with $75.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.08.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Barry Rosenstein
XOM shares outstanding history
Funds Holding HNGR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.