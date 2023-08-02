iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond (SUSB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: SUSB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.87, changing hands as low as $23.86 per share. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUSB's low point in its 52 week range is $23.18 per share, with $24.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.86.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.