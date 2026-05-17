Is the iShares EEMA ETF a Buy After Gateway Wealth Partners Raised Its Stake by $17.5 Million?

Key Points

Gateway bought 174,232 shares of EEMA; estimated trade size was $17.46 million based on quarterly average pricing.

After the trade, Gateway held 343,115 shares valued at $32.85 million

The EEMA stake accounted for 1.28% of fund AUM, placing it outside Gateway's top five holdings

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What happened

According to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing, Gateway Wealth Partners, LLC increased its holdings of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 174,232 shares during the first quarter.

The estimated value of the additional shares acquired was $17.46 million, based on the period's average price. The fund's position value rose by $16.97 million at quarter end, a figure that includes both trading activity and price changes.

What else to know

Gateway’s move was a buy, with EEMA accounting for 1.28% of its 13F assets under management after the trade.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: IVV: $64.72 million (2.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: AAPL: $54.56 million (2.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SPYM: $53.24 million (2.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: NVDA: $38.34 million (1.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SPY: $35.75 million (1.4% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, EEMA shares were priced at $115.80. Over the past year, the ETF returned 49.9%, outperforming the S&P 500 by 22.6 percentage points.

EEMA offered a 1.28% dividend yield as of May 15, 2026, and closed 4.4% below its 52-week high.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.33 billion Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $115.80 Dividend yield 1.28% One-year price change 49.9%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy focuses on tracking the MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index, providing exposure to a diversified basket of emerging market equities across Asia.

The portfolio is composed primarily of equities from emerging Asian markets, with holdings diversified across sectors and countries to capture regional growth opportunities.

The fund operates as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) structure, offering investors a liquid, cost-efficient vehicle.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF offers institutional investors targeted access to emerging market equities across the Asian region.

The fund seeks to track the performance of an index composed of emerging market equities across Asia. Its diversified holdings and ETF structure provide both liquidity and broad market exposure for investors seeking to participate in regional growth trends.

What this transaction means for investors

Gateway Wealth Partners adding to its existing position in the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) during the first quarter suggests the investment advisory firm is bullish on EEMA. The move proved a good one as the fund’s share price reached a 52-week high of $116.98 on May 11.

That said, EEMA’s expense ratio of 0.49% is not cheap for a passively-managed ETF. Also, about 30% of its holdings are concentrated in Chinese companies while another 30% is in businesses operating in Taiwan. Of the latter, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alone comprises 16% of the fund, and is its top holding.

As a result, EEMA’s performance is highly dependent on this one company, and these two regions. While Chinese enterprises have done well, they are also vulnerable to the whims of their government and the fragile political relationship between China and the U.S.

These factors did not deter Gateway Wealth Partners from raising its stake. Other investors may want to weigh whether EEMA’s emerging market exposure concentrated in Asia aligns with their investment objectives and their appetite for risk.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Apple, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.