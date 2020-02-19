iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 13.2%

Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA), which makes up 0.19% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,013,943 worth of CTVA, making it the #103 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CTVA:

CTVA — last trade: $31.40 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/30/2019 Klaus A. Engel Director 18,393 $30.00 $551,790 11/04/2019 Gregory R. Friedman Executive VP, CFO 3,825 $26.19 $100,159 02/03/2020 Timothy P. Glenn EVP, Chief Commercial Officer 5,000 $29.77 $148,850

And UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI), the #149 largest holding among components of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,999,069 worth of UGI, which represents approximately 0.06% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UGI is detailed in the table below:

UGI — last trade: $41.27 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/14/2019 Roger Perreault EVP, Global LPG 2,357 $42.45 $100,061 11/15/2019 Frank S. Hermance Director 150,000 $42.70 $6,404,433

