iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 13.2%

Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA), which makes up 0.19% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,013,943 worth of CTVA, making it the #103 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CTVA:
CTVA — last trade: $31.40 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/30/2019
|Klaus A. Engel
|Director
|18,393
|$30.00
|$551,790
|11/04/2019
|Gregory R. Friedman
|Executive VP, CFO
|3,825
|$26.19
|$100,159
|02/03/2020
|Timothy P. Glenn
|EVP, Chief Commercial Officer
|5,000
|$29.77
|$148,850
And UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI), the #149 largest holding among components of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,999,069 worth of UGI, which represents approximately 0.06% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UGI is detailed in the table below:
UGI — last trade: $41.27 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/14/2019
|Roger Perreault
|EVP, Global LPG
|2,357
|$42.45
|$100,061
|11/15/2019
|Frank S. Hermance
|Director
|150,000
|$42.70
|$6,404,433
