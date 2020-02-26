iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor (SIZE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (Symbol: SIZE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $92.65, changing hands as low as $92.52 per share. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIZE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIZE's low point in its 52 week range is $85 per share, with $101.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.76.

