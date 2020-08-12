iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE (EFAV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (Symbol: EFAV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.22, changing hands as high as $69.38 per share. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFAV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EFAV's low point in its 52 week range is $53.83 per share, with $75.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.20.

