iShares Dow Jones U.S. Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IYY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (Symbol: IYY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $161.58, changing hands as high as $164.99 per share. iShares Dow Jones U.S. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYY's low point in its 52 week range is $119.78 per share, with $169.715 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $164.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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