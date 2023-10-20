iShares Dow Jones U.S. (IYY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (Symbol: IYY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $103.16, changing hands as low as $102.80 per share. iShares Dow Jones U.S. shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYY's low point in its 52 week range is $89.27 per share, with $112.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.87.

