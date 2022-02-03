iShares Dow Jones U.S. Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IYY

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (Symbol: IYY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $110.97, changing hands as low as $110.77 per share. iShares Dow Jones U.S. shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IYY's low point in its 52 week range is $93.88 per share, with $118.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.27.

