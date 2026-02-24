Markets
IHAK

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.1%

February 24, 2026 — 09:41 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (Symbol: IHAK) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Varonis Systems, Inc (Symbol: VRNS), which makes up 3.42% of the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (Symbol: IHAK), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $24,117,375 worth of VRNS, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VRNS:

VRNS — last trade: $21.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/06/2026 John J. Gavin Jr. Director 5,000 $22.54 $112,700
02/06/2026 Avrohom J. Kess Director 17,800 $22.29 $396,762
02/09/2026 Yakov Faitelson CEO, President, Chairman 26,725 $22.41 $598,907
02/09/2026 David Bass EVP Engineering & CTO 2,980 $23.47 $69,941

And Tenable Holdings Inc (Symbol: TENB), the #16 largest holding among components of the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (Symbol: IHAK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $23,369,067 worth of TENB, which represents approximately 3.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TENB is detailed in the table below:

TENB — last trade: $17.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/09/2026 Arthur W. Coviello Jr. Director 12,000 $21.50 $258,000
02/12/2026 Raymond Vicks Jr. Director 4,500 $22.17 $99,765

