iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.1%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (Symbol: IHAK) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Varonis Systems, Inc (Symbol: VRNS), which makes up 3.42% of the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (Symbol: IHAK), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $24,117,375 worth of VRNS, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VRNS:
VRNS — last trade: $21.08 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/06/2026
|John J. Gavin Jr.
|Director
|5,000
|$22.54
|$112,700
|02/06/2026
|Avrohom J. Kess
|Director
|17,800
|$22.29
|$396,762
|02/09/2026
|Yakov Faitelson
|CEO, President, Chairman
|26,725
|$22.41
|$598,907
|02/09/2026
|David Bass
|EVP Engineering & CTO
|2,980
|$23.47
|$69,941
And Tenable Holdings Inc (Symbol: TENB), the #16 largest holding among components of the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (Symbol: IHAK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $23,369,067 worth of TENB, which represents approximately 3.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TENB is detailed in the table below:
TENB — last trade: $17.55 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/09/2026
|Arthur W. Coviello Jr.
|Director
|12,000
|$21.50
|$258,000
|02/12/2026
|Raymond Vicks Jr.
|Director
|4,500
|$22.17
|$99,765
