iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HEFA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: HEFA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.38, changing hands as high as $30.46 per share. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HEFA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HEFA's low point in its 52 week range is $26.93 per share, with $34.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.39.

