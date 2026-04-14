Is the iShares CORO ETF a Buy After Kelly Financial Initiated a Position Worth Over $28.5 Million?

Key Points

Kelly Financial acquired 891,885 shares; estimated trade value of $28.58 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end position value increased by $28.58 million, reflecting both new shares and price changes.

The position represents a 6.91% increase in 13F reportable AUM.

Post-trade stake: 891,885 shares valued at $28.58 million.

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What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated April 13, 2026, Kelly Financial Services LLC initiated a new position in the BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO) by purchasing 891,885 shares in the first quarter of 2026.

The estimated value of the trade is $28.58 million based on quarterly average pricing. The quarter-end value of the position also stood at $28.58 million, reflecting the impact of both share acquisition and price movement during the period.

What else to know

This new position in CORO represents 6.91% of Kelly Financial Services LLC’s $413.89 million in 13F reportable assets as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:IVV: $39.04 million (9.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:CORO: $28.58 million (6.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IVE: $25.06 million (6.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IVW: $21.49 million (5.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DYNF: $20.96 million (5.1% of AUM)



ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $3.02 billion Dividend Yield 2.37% Price (as of market close 2026-04-10) $33.94 1-Year Total Return 47.43%

ETF snapshot

The iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF offers an actively managed international country rotation ETF, providing exposure to various global equity markets.

It generates revenue primarily through management fees and investment income derived from the performance of underlying international equities.

The fund targets institutional and retail investors seeking diversified exposure to international markets with active country allocation strategies.

The BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF is designed to deliver actively managed international equity exposure by dynamically allocating assets across different countries.

The fund leverages BlackRock's research and portfolio management expertise to identify attractive country opportunities within global markets. Its strategy aims to enhance returns and manage risk by rotating allocations based on market conditions and fundamental analysis.

What this transaction means for investors

The purchase of 891,885 shares of the BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (CORO) in the first quarter of 2026 by Kelly Financial Services is a noteworthy event. That’s because it represents a new position, suggesting the investment advisor is bullish towards the ETF.

CORO offers investors the opportunity to invest in developed and emerging markets outside the U.S. This provides exposure to non-U.S. countries, delivering greater diversification to a U.S.-centric investment portfolio.

Moreover, CORO is actively managed, with the fund shifting investments based on countries with stronger economic momentum. As a result, the ETF has delivered outstanding results, as demonstrated by its one-year return of over 47%.

CORO’s downsides include an elevated expense ratio of 0.55%, but that’s to be expected given it is an actively-managed fund. Also, the ETF has a short history, as it was established in December of 2024.

For investors seeking to diversify into international markets and who prioritize strong returns, CORO could be a good ETF to consider investing in.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.