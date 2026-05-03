Is iShares' CORO a Buy After TSA Wealth Joined Other Institutional Investors in Purchasing the ETF?

Key Points

TSA Wealth Management initiated a position in CORO, buying 464,965 shares at an estimated trade size of $14.95 million (based on quarterly average price).

The new stake accounts for 4.83% of the fund’s 13F AUM, which places it within the fund's top five holdings.

The quarter-end stake value increased by $14.95 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement.

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What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 01, 2026, TSA Wealth Management LLC initiated a new position in BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO) during the first quarter, acquiring 464,965 shares.

The estimated transaction value was $14.95 million, based on the average closing price during the quarter. The fund’s reported value for the position at quarter end matched the estimated transaction value, reflecting the impact of both share purchases and price changes through March 31, 2026.

What else to know

TSA Wealth Management LLC added CORO as a new position, representing 4.83% of its total 13F assets under management after the trade.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:SPYM: $30.05 million (9.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT:SCHZ: $22.24 million (7.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DYNF: $16.93 million (5.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:CORO: $14.95 million (4.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IVV: $13.93 million (4.5% of AUM)

CORO closed at $34.78 on May 1, 2026.

Company/ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $3.62 billion Price (as of market close 2026-05-01) $34.78 Dividend yield 2.37% Expense ratio 0.55%

Company/ETF snapshot

iShares’ CORO offers an actively managed international country rotation exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to provide exposure to global equity markets.

It generates revenue primarily through management fees and fund-related services, leveraging BlackRock's expertise in active portfolio management and country allocation strategies.

The ETF targets institutional and retail investors seeking diversified international equity exposure and dynamic country rotation within their portfolios.

The BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF provides investors with access to an actively managed strategy focused on rotating allocations among various international equity markets.

The fund leverages BlackRock's global research and portfolio construction capabilities to identify country-level opportunities and risks. This approach aims to deliver differentiated returns and risk management for clients seeking international diversification through a single ETF solution.

What this transaction means for investors

TSA Wealth Management joined its institutional investor brethren in scooping up the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (CORO) during the first quarter. These investing whales have flocked to the fund; Lansing Street Advisors, Kelly Financial, Triad Wealth Partners, Hobbs Wealth, and others all initiated positions or bought more shares in CORO during Q1.

Given TSA Wealth not only started a new stake in the ETF, the buy was so big, CORO was catapulted into the advisory firm’s top five holdings. This, combined with other institutional investors jumping into the fund, suggests confidence in CORO’s strategy at a time when macroeconomic circumstances are uncertain, due to factors such as the U.S. war with Iran.

Part of what makes this ETF an attractive choice is that it acts as a “fund-of-funds” by investing dynamically in a rotating basket of international markets through a portfolio comprised primarily of non-U.S. ETFs.

Moreover, CORO is an actively-managed fund run by a veteran BlackRock team using their proprietary models to drive outsized returns. The fund is heavily tilted towards stocks in the financial and information technology sectors. These two industries comprise about 45% of the ETF’s holdings.

CORO can be a compelling way to invest in international markets for investors who don’t mind the elevated expense ratio of 0.55% in exchange for its active management approach.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.