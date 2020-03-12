iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AGG

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (Symbol: AGG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $112.77, changing hands as low as $110.01 per share. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGG's low point in its 52 week range is $107.39 per share, with $119.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $112.74.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.