iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond (AGG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (Symbol: AGG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $98.63, changing hands as low as $98.39 per share. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AGG's low point in its 52 week range is $93.20 per share, with $104.395 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.47.
Also see: Cheap Financial Stocks
Funds Holding AEO
MBWM Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.