iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond (AGG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (Symbol: AGG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $98.97, changing hands as low as $98.88 per share. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AGG's low point in its 52 week range is $93.20 per share, with $104.395 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.92.
