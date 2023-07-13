iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond (AGG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (Symbol: AGG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $98.04, changing hands as high as $98.29 per share. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGG's low point in its 52 week range is $93.20 per share, with $104.395 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.16.

