iShares Core Total USD Bond Market (IUSB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (Symbol: IUSB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.23, changing hands as low as $51.73 per share. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IUSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IUSB's low point in its 52 week range is $49.92 per share, with $54.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.99.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.