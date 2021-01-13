iShares Core Total USD Bond Market Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IUSB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (Symbol: IUSB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.17, changing hands as high as $54.27 per share. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IUSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IUSB's low point in its 52 week range is $48.55 per share, with $55.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.23.

