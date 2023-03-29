iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IUSG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (Symbol: IUSG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $86.09, changing hands as high as $86.84 per share. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IUSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IUSG's low point in its 52 week range is $76.95 per share, with $108.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.53.

