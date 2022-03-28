iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IUSG

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (Symbol: IUSG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $106.47, changing hands as high as $106.56 per share. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IUSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IUSG's low point in its 52 week range is $89.132 per share, with $117.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.64.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.