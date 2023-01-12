iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ITOT

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (Symbol: ITOT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $88.47, changing hands as high as $88.58 per share. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITOT's low point in its 52 week range is $77.44 per share, with $106.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.31.

