iShares Core S&P Small-Cap Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IJR

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $98.37, changing hands as low as $98.23 per share. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IJR's low point in its 52 week range is $86.40 per share, with $108.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.36.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.