iShares Core S&P 500 (IVV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (Symbol: IVV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $445.83, changing hands as low as $441.38 per share. iShares Core S&P 500 shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IVV's low point in its 52 week range is $373.26 per share, with $482.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $442.41.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.