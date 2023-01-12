iShares Core S&P 500 (IVV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (Symbol: IVV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $399.63, changing hands as high as $400.31 per share. iShares Core S&P 500 shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IVV's low point in its 52 week range is $349.53 per share, with $474.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $398.81.

