iShares Core S&P 500 ETF vs. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF: One Offers Scale While the Other Boasts Lower Fees

Key Points

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF both deliver broad S&P 500 exposure.

The two ETFs offer nearly identical performance and sector weights, but IVV is much larger while SPLG offers slightly lower fees.

While their distinctions are subtle, they can make a difference for some investors.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:IVV) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large-capitalization U.S. equities, while SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:SPLG) aims to mirror the performance of the S&P 500 Index, providing investors with diversified access to large-cap U.S. equities. This comparison focuses on subtle differences in cost, size, and trading features that could matter for some investors.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SPLG IVV Issuer SPDR iShares Expense ratio 0.02% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of Oct. 28, 2025) 18.3% 18.3% Dividend yield 1.16% 1.16% Beta (5Y monthly) 1.00 1.00 AUM $86.83 billion $701.37 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; figures use five-year monthly returns.

The SPDR fund is marginally more affordable with a lower expense ratio, while each fund offers a dividend yield of 1.1%. IVV boasts a much higher assets under management (AUM), which could appeal to those seeking maximum scale and liquidity.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SPLG IVV Max drawdown (5 y) 24.49% 24.52% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $2,092 $2,091

What's inside

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF holds 503 securities and has a 25-year history. Its sector exposure is led by technology (36%), financial services (13%), and consumer discretionary (10%), and its top holdings include Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft, each representing less than 10% of the portfolio. IVV’s long history, large size, and typical S&P 500 composition make it a staple for many investors.

Because it tracks the same index, the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF offers similar sector weights and portfolio makeup. This ETF's approach mirrors IVV’s, though it comes from a different issuer and is part of the low-cost SPDR Portfolio ETF suite.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

Foolish take

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF are similar in many ways. They both track the S&P 500 index, so they have nearly identical holdings and performance.

The two notable differences between them are the expense ratio and AUM. The SPDR fund offers a slightly lower expense ratio of 0.02% versus 0.03% for iShares. With these two expense ratios, you'll pay $2 or $3 per year, respectively, in fees for every $10,000 in your account. While it's a marginal difference, it can add up over time -- especially for investors with large account balances.

Compared to SPDR, the iShares fund has a much larger AUM. That's not necessarily a good or bad thing, but it can make a difference for investors looking for greater scale and liquidity. For long-term investors who plan to buy and hold for decades, the AUM may not make a significant difference in your strategy.

Glossary

ETF: Exchange-traded fund; a pooled investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets.

Expense ratio: The annual fee, as a percentage of assets, that a fund charges to cover operating costs.

Dividend yield: The annual dividends paid by a fund, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Beta: A measure of an investment's volatility relative to the overall market, typically the S&P 500.

AUM: Assets under management; the total market value of assets a fund manages on behalf of investors.

Max drawdown: The largest percentage drop from a fund's peak value to its lowest point over a specific period.

Sector exposure: The proportion of a fund's assets invested in specific industry sectors, such as technology or financial services.

Issuer: The company or financial institution that creates and manages the investment fund.

Holdings: The individual securities or assets owned by a fund.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,072%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.