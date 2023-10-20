iShares Core S&P 500 Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IVV

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (Symbol: IVV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $424.17, changing hands as low as $423.62 per share. iShares Core S&P 500 shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IVV's low point in its 52 week range is $365.10 per share, with $461.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $424.13.

