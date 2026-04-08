iShares Core S&P 500 Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IVV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (Symbol: IVV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $666.23, changing hands as high as $680.19 per share. iShares Core S&P 500 shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IVV's low point in its 52 week range is $495.34 per share, with $700.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $676.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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