iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IXUS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (Symbol: IXUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.33, changing hands as low as $68.00 per share. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IXUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IXUS's low point in its 52 week range is $59.82 per share, with $73.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.39.

