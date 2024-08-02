iShares Core MSCI Pacific (IPAC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (Symbol: IPAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.17, changing hands as low as $59.03 per share. iShares Core MSCI Pacific shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IPAC's low point in its 52 week range is $52.93 per share, with $64.2599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.