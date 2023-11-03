iShares Core MSCI Pacific (IPAC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (Symbol: IPAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.59, changing hands as high as $56.92 per share. iShares Core MSCI Pacific shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IPAC's low point in its 52 week range is $49.3356 per share, with $59.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.73.

