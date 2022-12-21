iShares Core MSCI Pacific (IPAC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (Symbol: IPAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.01, changing hands as high as $54.07 per share. iShares Core MSCI Pacific shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IPAC's low point in its 52 week range is $46.71 per share, with $64.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.90.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.