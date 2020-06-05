iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (Symbol: IDEV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.00, changing hands as high as $53.74 per share. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDEV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IDEV's low point in its 52 week range is $37.6919 per share, with $59.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.58.

