iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets (IEMG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: IEMG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.64, changing hands as high as $48.76 per share. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IEMG's low point in its 52 week range is $41.443 per share, with $62.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.73.
