iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IEMG

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: IEMG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.91, changing hands as low as $48.38 per share. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IEMG's low point in its 52 week range is $41.443 per share, with $52.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.50.
Also see: Selling Puts For Income
OLK Videos
ESGR shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.