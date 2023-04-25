iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IEMG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: IEMG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.57, changing hands as low as $47.46 per share. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEMG's low point in its 52 week range is $41.443 per share, with $53.255 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.45.

