iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IEMG

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: IEMG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.93, changing hands as low as $50.55 per share. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEMG's low point in its 52 week range is $46.57 per share, with $55.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.58.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.