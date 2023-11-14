iShares Core Moderate Allocation (AOM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (Symbol: AOM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.58, changing hands as high as $39.67 per share. iShares Core Moderate Allocation shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AOM's low point in its 52 week range is $37.72 per share, with $40.8785 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.68.
Also see: TAYD Average Annual Return
CHMA Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WTTR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.