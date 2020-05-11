iShares Core International Aggregate Bond (IAGG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (Symbol: IAGG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.27, changing hands as low as $55.21 per share. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IAGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IAGG's low point in its 52 week range is $52.51 per share, with $56.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.26.

