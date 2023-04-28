iShares Core International Aggregate Bond (IAGG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (Symbol: IAGG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.09, changing hands as high as $49.13 per share. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IAGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IAGG's low point in its 52 week range is $47.51 per share, with $51.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.