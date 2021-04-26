iShares Core High Dividend ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 14.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (Symbol: HDV) shows an impressive 14.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW), which makes up 0.07% of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (Symbol: HDV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,314,498 worth of KW, making it the #69 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KW:

KW — last trade: $20.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/03/2021 William J. McMorrow CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 50,000 $19.41 $970,500 03/09/2021 Stanley R. Zax Director 50,000 $20.14 $1,007,000

