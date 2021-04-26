iShares Core High Dividend ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 14.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (Symbol: HDV) shows an impressive 14.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW), which makes up 0.07% of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (Symbol: HDV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,314,498 worth of KW, making it the #69 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KW:
KW — last trade: $20.55 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2021
|William J. McMorrow
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|50,000
|$19.41
|$970,500
|03/09/2021
|Stanley R. Zax
|Director
|50,000
|$20.14
|$1,007,000
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.