Is iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 03/29/2011, the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Blackrock. HDV has been able to amass assets over $11.43 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. Before fees and expenses, HDV seeks to match the performance of the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Index.

The Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Index offers exposure to high quality U.S. domiciled companies that have had strong financial health and an ability to sustain above average dividend payouts.

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for HDV are 0.08%, which makes it one of the least expensive products in the space.

HDV's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 3.29%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

For HDV, it has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector --about 24.60% of the portfolio --while Consumer Staples and Healthcare round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) accounts for about 9.92% of the fund's total assets, followed by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Abbvie Inc (ABBV).

HDV's top 10 holdings account for about 58.31% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the iShares Core High Dividend ETF has added roughly 15.63% so far, and it's up approximately 17.19% over the last 12 months (as of 09/09/2024). HDV has traded between $93.77 and $118.42 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 0.79 and standard deviation of 13.40% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 81 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares Core High Dividend ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $58.84 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $122.62 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

