Is the iShares Core High Dividend ETF a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?

Key Points

Recent price action suggests the iShares ETF deserves consideration.

This ETF was in the right place at the right time entering this year.

Investors should drill down on why this dividend fund is surging.

10 stocks we like better than iShares Trust - iShares Core High Dividend ETF ›

Following a lengthy run of underperformance against the backdrop of soaring megacap growth stocks, high-dividend equities are back in the spotlight. Investors who need convincing of that fact need not look any further than the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT: HDV), which is up nearly 12% since the start of the year.

That showing, coupled with a current dividend yield of 2.96%, or nearly triple what's found on the S&P 500, would be enough to satisfy many dividend income investors. They might say: Take the 12% gain in just over two months, the dependable dividend stream, be happy, and don't ask questions.

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But savvy investors know there's more to consider. Sure, this exchange-traded fund's stellar start to 2026 warrants attention and potentially purchasing, but with about 10 months remaining in the year, investors may wonder what's gotten the iShares ETF to this point and what factors could support more upside as this year matures.

An ETF made for these times

Not all low-volatility stocks feature high dividends, and not all high-payout names have favorable volatility traits. Still, there is often an intersection between those characteristics, as this $13.3 billion fund shows.

Right now, sector rotation from growth to value appears to be gaining steam -- and that benefits this ETF, which has about 52% of its weighting in consumer staples, healthcare, and utilities stocks. But note that energy is this fund's second-largest sector weight at 26.6%, with the bulk of that allocated to ExxonMobil and Chevron -- and like some of their peers, those stocks are benefiting from developments in Venezuela and Iran.

Potentially, that's a double-edged sword for this dividend ETF because oil is a notoriously volatile commodity, and that much has been on display in recent days. In overnight trading on Sunday, March 8, crude prices surged more than 20% amid Iran-related fears, only to close 9.6% lower on Monday. During the March 9 trading session, oil swung in a range of $34 per barrel. To its credit, the iShares fund closed flat.

Mostly a buy, likely not a clear sell

It's clear that oil investing isn't for the faint of heart, but there are multiple bright spots with the iShares Core High Dividend ETF. First, it's less vulnerable to the volatility factor than many of its high-dividend rivals. Second, and this is important to dividend investors, the fund's quality tilt has increased in recent years.

Many of its 74 holdings don't just have lengthy payout increase streaks; these companies check the boxes of impressive return on equity (ROE) and low leverage, meaning they're not strained by paying dividends. If anything, the bulk of this fund's holdings can continue growing payouts over the long haul.

The ETF is also economical to own, charging just 0.08% per year, or $8 on a $10,000 investment.

Should you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Core High Dividend ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Core High Dividend ETF, consider this:

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Todd Shriber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.