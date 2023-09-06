iShares Core High Dividend Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HDV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (Symbol: HDV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.36, changing hands as low as $102.32 per share. iShares Core High Dividend shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HDV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HDV's low point in its 52 week range is $91.24 per share, with $109.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.29.

