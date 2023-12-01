iShares Core High Dividend Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HDV

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (Symbol: HDV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $100.38, changing hands as high as $100.70 per share. iShares Core High Dividend shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HDV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HDV's low point in its 52 week range is $93.46 per share, with $108.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.61.

