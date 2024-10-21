News & Insights

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 651.7%

October 21, 2024 — 11:49 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (Symbol: DGRO) shows an impressive 651.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI), which makes up 75.06% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (Symbol: DGRO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $22,969,622,500 worth of MSCI, making it the #67 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MSCI:

MSCI — last trade: $608.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/25/2024 Henry A. Fernandez Chairman and CEO 13,000 $465.92 $6,056,955
04/25/2024 CD Baer Pettit President & COO 7,500 $459.41 $3,445,575

And Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB), the #114 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (Symbol: DGRO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,470,500,386 worth of HUBB, which represents approximately 30.95% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HUBB is detailed in the table below:

HUBB — last trade: $456.81 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/03/2024 Debra L. Dial Director 150 $377.90 $56,685
05/03/2024 Neal J. Keating Director 500 $378.77 $189,385

