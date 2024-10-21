iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 651.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (Symbol: DGRO) shows an impressive 651.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI), which makes up 75.06% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (Symbol: DGRO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $22,969,622,500 worth of MSCI, making it the #67 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MSCI:
MSCI — last trade: $608.02 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/25/2024
|Henry A. Fernandez
|Chairman and CEO
|13,000
|$465.92
|$6,056,955
|04/25/2024
|CD Baer Pettit
|President & COO
|7,500
|$459.41
|$3,445,575
And Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB), the #114 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (Symbol: DGRO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,470,500,386 worth of HUBB, which represents approximately 30.95% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HUBB is detailed in the table below:
HUBB — last trade: $456.81 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/03/2024
|Debra L. Dial
|Director
|150
|$377.90
|$56,685
|05/03/2024
|Neal J. Keating
|Director
|500
|$378.77
|$189,385
