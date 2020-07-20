iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 14.3%

Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV), which makes up 0.09% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (Symbol: DGRO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,412,338 worth of DOV, making it the #177 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOV:
DOV — last trade: $103.58 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/25/2020
|Eric A. Spiegel
|Director
|1,000
|$110.60
|$110,600
|03/09/2020
|David J. Malinas
|SVP Operations
|500
|$93.35
|$46,675
|03/16/2020
|Eric A. Spiegel
|Director
|500
|$79.00
|$39,500
And Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE), the #188 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (Symbol: DGRO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,275,184 worth of RE, which represents approximately 0.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RE is detailed in the table below:
RE — last trade: $222.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2020
|John A. Graf
|Director
|1,000
|$245.00
|$245,000
|03/09/2020
|William F. Galtney Jr.
|Director
|1,500
|$236.49
|$354,740
