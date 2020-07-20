iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 14.3%

Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV), which makes up 0.09% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (Symbol: DGRO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,412,338 worth of DOV, making it the #177 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOV:

DOV — last trade: $103.58 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/25/2020 Eric A. Spiegel Director 1,000 $110.60 $110,600 03/09/2020 David J. Malinas SVP Operations 500 $93.35 $46,675 03/16/2020 Eric A. Spiegel Director 500 $79.00 $39,500

And Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE), the #188 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (Symbol: DGRO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,275,184 worth of RE, which represents approximately 0.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RE is detailed in the table below:

RE — last trade: $222.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2020 John A. Graf Director 1,000 $245.00 $245,000 03/09/2020 William F. Galtney Jr. Director 1,500 $236.49 $354,740

