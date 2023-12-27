iShares Core Dividend ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.8%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (Symbol: DIVB) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR), which makes up 0.30% of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (Symbol: DIVB), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $845,307 worth of EMR, making it the #78 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EMR:

EMR — last trade: $97.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/09/2023 Joshua B. Bolten Director 500 $85.53 $42,766 11/09/2023 James Morgan McKelvey Jr. 8,000 $85.50 $684,000 11/08/2023 William H. Easter III Director 2,900 $84.79 $245,895 11/17/2023 Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai President & CEO 10,000 $88.20 $881,963

And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), the #195 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (Symbol: DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $193,161 worth of VFC, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VFC is detailed in the table below:

VFC — last trade: $18.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/09/2023 Richard Carucci Director 40,000 $19.09 $763,644 11/03/2023 Matthew J. Shattock Director 20,000 $15.31 $306,140 11/10/2023 Matthew J. Shattock Director 20,000 $14.58 $291,664

