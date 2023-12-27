iShares Core Dividend ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.8%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (Symbol: DIVB) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR), which makes up 0.30% of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (Symbol: DIVB), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $845,307 worth of EMR, making it the #78 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EMR:
EMR — last trade: $97.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/09/2023
|Joshua B. Bolten
|Director
|500
|$85.53
|$42,766
|11/09/2023
|James Morgan McKelvey Jr.
|8,000
|$85.50
|$684,000
|11/08/2023
|William H. Easter III
|Director
|2,900
|$84.79
|$245,895
|11/17/2023
|Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai
|President & CEO
|10,000
|$88.20
|$881,963
And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), the #195 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (Symbol: DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $193,161 worth of VFC, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VFC is detailed in the table below:
VFC — last trade: $18.72 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/09/2023
|Richard Carucci
|Director
|40,000
|$19.09
|$763,644
|11/03/2023
|Matthew J. Shattock
|Director
|20,000
|$15.31
|$306,140
|11/10/2023
|Matthew J. Shattock
|Director
|20,000
|$14.58
|$291,664
