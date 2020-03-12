iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond (ISTB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (Symbol: ISTB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.45, changing hands as low as $49.80 per share. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ISTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ISTB's low point in its 52 week range is $49.50 per share, with $51.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.11.

